LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSPKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on LifeSpeak in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Price Performance

Shares of LifeSpeak stock opened at 1.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.61. LifeSpeak has a 12 month low of 0.61 and a 12 month high of 2.01.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.