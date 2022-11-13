Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (LMST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 5th

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Limestone Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LMST opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.79. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

