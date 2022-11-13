Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $107.32 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $107.32 million and $3.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002528 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005251 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,988,334 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

