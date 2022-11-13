LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 81,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,503. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.56% and a negative net margin of 304.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LogicBio Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 39.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOGC shares. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

