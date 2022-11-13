LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,400 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 81,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,503. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.56% and a negative net margin of 304.61%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOGC shares. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
