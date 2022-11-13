LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $260.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $37,502,283.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

LPLA stock opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.22. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

