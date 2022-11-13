LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,709,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,080 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $315,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,391 shares of company stock worth $14,829,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LPL Financial Price Performance
Shares of LPLA stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56.
LPL Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.