Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Lowered to $17.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LCID has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 12.91 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 10.89 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 16.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,419,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

