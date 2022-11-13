Lucira Health (LHDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $53,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,542.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,549 shares of company stock worth $95,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

