Lucira Health (LHDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Lucira Health to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.
Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. On average, analysts expect Lucira Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lucira Health Price Performance
Lucira Health stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucira Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lucira Health Company Profile
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
