Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LITE. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.