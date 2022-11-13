LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

