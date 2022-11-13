Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.