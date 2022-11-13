Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 26.2% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $264.80 million and approximately $78,926.47 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00004116 USD and is up 8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $88,298.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

