MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
