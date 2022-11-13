MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMD opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

