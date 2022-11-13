Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDOUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Maisons du Monde from €21.00 ($21.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Maisons du Monde from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Maisons du Monde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

MDOUF remained flat at $9.12 during trading hours on Friday. Maisons du Monde has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

Further Reading

