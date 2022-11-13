Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Manning & Napier Price Performance

Manning & Napier stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manning & Napier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

