MAP Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $56.66 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.66 million and $108,168.52 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002522 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00581190 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.76 or 0.30273239 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
MAP Protocol Token Profile
MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.
MAP Protocol Token Trading
