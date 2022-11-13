Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 22,467 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 508.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 2.1% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Down 6.0 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $19.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.