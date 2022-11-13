Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $172.18. 1,018,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

