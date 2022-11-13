Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HD traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.94. 4,945,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,268. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HD. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

