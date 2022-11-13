Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.7% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 1,920,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,991. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

