Marietta Investment Partners LLC Buys 866 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $18.60. 4,186,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

