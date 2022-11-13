Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.66 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.