Marietta Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 9.2 %

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,516 shares of company stock worth $26,094,073 in the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MP traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,224. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

