Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in AMETEK by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in AMETEK by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,842. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

