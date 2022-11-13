Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $8.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.32. 5,828,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

