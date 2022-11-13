Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.77. 2,759,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

