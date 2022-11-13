Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $430.27. The company had a trading volume of 893,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,564. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.03.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

