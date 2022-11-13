Marietta Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 80,496.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,864,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,594. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.