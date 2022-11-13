Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEK remained flat at $1.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,847. Maris-Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.35.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
