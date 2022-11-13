Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEK remained flat at $1.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,847. Maris-Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

