Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Short Interest Down 20.9% in October

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,680,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 23,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 10,423,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,465. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
