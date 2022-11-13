Mask Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.04 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $205.30 million and approximately $196.04 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00018175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00581190 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.76 or 0.30273239 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

