Mask Network (MASK) Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $201.02 million and approximately $188.93 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00017957 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

