MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 14.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,351 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Up 4.5 %

MasTec stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 746,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,098. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.