MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.02-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.32 billion. MasTec also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ traded up $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. 746,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 69.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 122.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

