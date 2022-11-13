MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.69. 746,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $102.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.