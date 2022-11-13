MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

MTZ traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

