MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

MCFT opened at $25.75 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $458.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 70.17% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

