Materion Co. (MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 8th

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Materion to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.80. Materion has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

