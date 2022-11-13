Maximus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Maximus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

MMS stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 72.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.