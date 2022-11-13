McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI) Short Interest Up 106.3% in October

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McLaren Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAI. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,654,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 6.9% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,985,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition by 0.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.