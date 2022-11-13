Medallion Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 91.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

