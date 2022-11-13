Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Medical Facilities stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

