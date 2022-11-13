Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 15th total of 305,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 635,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,241. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

