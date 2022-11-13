Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.61-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.37. 165,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,074. Medifast has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $233.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.