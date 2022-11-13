Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Medtronic worth $355,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 934.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $83.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

