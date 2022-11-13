Members Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.7% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.44. 794,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,402. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

