Members Advisory Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.16. 4,877,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,984. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.82.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
