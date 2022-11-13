MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $51,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $46,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $974.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.54 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,642.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $881.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $834.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

