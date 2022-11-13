MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MELI stock traded up $39.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $974.89. 838,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,584. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 181.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,642.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $834.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

