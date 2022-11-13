Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 686.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $97.96 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

